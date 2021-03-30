Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 290 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 109,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,384. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.