James E. Flynn Purchases 625,000 Shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:EWTX traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,295 shares. Cricut has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

About Cricut

