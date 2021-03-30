Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1,332.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.65. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,939. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $134.49 and a 1-year high of $300.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.41.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

