Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,900. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

