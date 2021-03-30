Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFIIU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,052,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $11,626,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $8,018,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,256,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,728,000.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS CFIIU remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $16.45.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.