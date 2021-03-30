Jane Street Group LLC Takes $5.51 Million Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAACU traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,242. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

