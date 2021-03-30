Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $31,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $13,256,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 514,953 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $5,420,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.