Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,574,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,041 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $26,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

SU opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.