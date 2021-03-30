Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 803.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,301 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $29,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

SPXC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.