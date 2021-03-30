Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 66,230 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,230 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.20% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $36,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,329,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

