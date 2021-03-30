Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 52.7% in March

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the February 28th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.73. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.