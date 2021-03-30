Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,170,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,170,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

