JBF Capital Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. The Container Store Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of The Container Store Group worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,082,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 119,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.