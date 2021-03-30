JBF Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NVR by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,313,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,023.60.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,668.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,617.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,276.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,294.72 and a 1 year high of $4,832.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

