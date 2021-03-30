JBF Capital Inc. Makes New $78,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 78,147 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,319.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.15.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

