Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37. Jiya Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYAC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,690,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.