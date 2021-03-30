John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JHI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 7,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.