John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JHI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 7,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit