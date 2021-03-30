JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $34.61 on Friday. Capgemini has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $34.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

