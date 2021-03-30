JustLiquidity (JUL) Market Capitalization Hits $69.93 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $160.08 or 0.00270645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $69.93 million and $5.34 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00058786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00266586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.85 or 0.00941484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00077785 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.