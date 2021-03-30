Kadmon’s (KDMN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

KDMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kadmon by 36.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kadmon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Kadmon by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

