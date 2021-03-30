Keep4r 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,376.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $592,746.66 and approximately $35,376.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for about $7.54 or 0.00012791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00250043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $539.22 or 0.00914653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

