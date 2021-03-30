Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kenon by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Kenon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,932 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kenon by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEN stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. Kenon has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

