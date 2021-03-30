KickToken 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.56 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00618374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026233 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

