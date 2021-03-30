Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,164.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $20,164.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

