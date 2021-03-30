Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Issues Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of KNTE traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 13,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,411. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94.

KNTE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

