Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TSGTF stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Kirin has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.