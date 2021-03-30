Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TSGTF stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Kirin has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Kirin Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

See Also: retirement calculator

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit