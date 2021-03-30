Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $604,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Mills were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in General Mills by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after buying an additional 708,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in General Mills by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after buying an additional 707,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.