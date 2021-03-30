Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 5,583 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of -362.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.