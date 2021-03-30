Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $1.41 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,867,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 16,241.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at $23,602,596.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.37.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.37 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

