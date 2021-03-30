KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.21.

NYSE:KKR opened at $48.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

