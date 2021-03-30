KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of KLMR stock remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96.
About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.