KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KLMR stock remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96.

Get KLM Royal Dutch Airlines alerts:

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.