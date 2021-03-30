Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Upgraded to Buy by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.40 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of C$695.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.