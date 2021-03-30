Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.32. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 136,793 shares.

KEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 205.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $168,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

