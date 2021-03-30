Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.82

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.82 and traded as low as $113.90. Kubota shares last traded at $114.78, with a volume of 6,943 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KUBTY. Mizuho downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

