Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the February 28th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 92.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. Lantronix has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

