Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $57.53 Average PT from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,031. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

