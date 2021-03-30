Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys Shares of 532,600 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 532,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,551,000. Medtronic makes up 2.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.98. 103,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

