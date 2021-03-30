Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes $730,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.99. 32,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,384. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

