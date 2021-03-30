Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.13. 227,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

