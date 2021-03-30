Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

NYSE:LEAF opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leaf Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Leaf Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 137,128 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Leaf Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 763,089 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Leaf Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.