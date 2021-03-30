Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. Legrand has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

