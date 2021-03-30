Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. Legrand has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Article: Buyback

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit