Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Up 7.9%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.19. 14,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 408,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

