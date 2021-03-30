LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0178

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.63 million and $9,862.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

