Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.65 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $13.17 billion and approximately $3.65 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $197.37 or 0.00335371 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

