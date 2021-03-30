LockTrip Hits 24-Hour Volume of $459,331.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $75.78 million and $459,331.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for about $5.07 or 0.00008551 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

