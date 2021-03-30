London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6,944.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,944 ($90.72) and last traded at GBX 6,976 ($91.14), with a volume of 679067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,108 ($92.87).

LSEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £118 ($154.17) to £100 ($130.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £32.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 51.70 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Stephen O’Connor bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,353 ($44,882.41). Also, insider Cressida Hogg bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, for a total transaction of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $17,510,850.

About London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Comments


