LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,246 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in YieldShares High Income ETF were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YieldShares High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YieldShares High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YieldShares High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in YieldShares High Income ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in YieldShares High Income ETF by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period.

Shares of YieldShares High Income ETF stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. YieldShares High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

