LPL Financial LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

