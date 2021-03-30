LPL Financial LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

WHR opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $225.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

