LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

